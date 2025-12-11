London [UK], December 11 (ANI): On International Human Rights Day, the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) staged a major protest outside 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British Prime Minister, to draw global attention to Pakistan's deepening crisis of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and suppression of ethnic minorities.

The protest, chaired by JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro, was marked by fervent speeches condemning what participants described as Pakistan's "state-sponsored genocide" of Baloch, Sindhi, and Pashtun communities.

JSFM Spokesperson Mansoor Ahmed Hab conducted the event proceedings, while Muhammad Usama Soomro, JSFM's UK Coordinator, managed the organisational arrangements. JSFM London leader Tahir Khan oversaw administrative duties.

Representatives of various nationalist movements, including Jasim Baloch of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), Mansoor Jan Baloch of the Baloch Republican Party (BRP), Qambar Malik Baloch of the Baloch Advocacy & Study Centre (BASC), Syed Alam Mehsud, a senior Pashtun leader, Javed Khattak of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), and Shiraz Ahmed of PTM London, collectively accused the Pakistani establishment of orchestrating abductions, torture, and mass displacements.

Speakers denounced Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies, particularly the ISI and MI, for their alleged role in targeting political activists, journalists, and human rights defenders.

They highlighted the plight of thousands of missing persons from Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, urging the United Nations, the United States, and the British government to intervene.

"The rights of pigeons in Liverpool and the trees of Manchester are more protected than those of Baloch and Pashtuns in Pakistan," said Pashtun leader Syed Alam Mehsud, drawing attention to the indifference of Western powers. Protesters demanded the release of detained figures such as Dr Mehran Baloch and Ali Wazir, as well as an end to military operations in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speakers also called upon the British Parliament to halt financial aid to Pakistan, alleging that such funds are being used to perpetuate repression and war crimes. The protest concluded with chants for "justice, equality, and humanity," as activists vowed to continue their peaceful struggle until Pakistan ends enforced disappearances and honours its international human rights commitments. (ANI)

