Jerusalem [Israel], December 21 (ANI/TPS): Overnight Thursday, Israeli security forces - the IDF, ISA, and Border Police - conducted a series of counterterrorism operations across multiple areas in Judea and Samaria, targeting weapons and suspects linked to terrorist activities, according to the IDF's Spokesperson's Unit.

During the operations, security forces confiscated five weapons and a large quantity of ammunition in the towns of As-Samu and Halhul. Additionally, four wanted suspects were apprehended in Halhul, Dayr Ghazale, and Silat ad-Dhahr.

In a broader effort to curb terrorist activities over the past week, the IDF seized dozens of illegal vehicles, approximately ten weapons, and over one million shekels in terror-related funds throughout the region.

These measures are part of Israel's ongoing efforts to disrupt terror networks and ensure security across the region.

The apprehended suspects and confiscated materials have been transferred for further processing by Israeli security forces. No injuries were reported among IDF personnel during the operations. (ANI/TPS)

