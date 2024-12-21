Kuwait City, December 21: On the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Kuwait in 43 years, Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the diaspora's contribution to global growth and said India has the potential to become the “skill capital of the world.” Modi was addressing a large gathering of the Indian community at an event called ‘Hala Modi' at the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex in the city on the first day of his two-day visit. Earlier after arrival, Modi met with a 101-year-old former Indian Foreign Service officer, two Kuwaiti nationals who have translated and published iconic epics Ramayana and Mahabharata in Arabic, and visited a labour camp with a workforce of around 1,500 Indian nationals.

He also attended the inauguration of the Arabian Gulf Cup football tournament. The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981. "Every year, hundreds of Indians come to Kuwait. You have added an Indian touch to Kuwaiti society. You have filled the canvas of Kuwait with the colours of Indian skills. You have mixed the essence of India's talent, technology, and tradition in Kuwait," Modi said. Modi expressed happiness about the presence of Indians from diverse corners of the country in the gulf nation and called it a "mini-Hindustan."

India's StartUps, FinTech, smart technology and green technology can develop cutting-edge solutions for every need of Kuwait, he said. “India is well-equipped to meet the world's demand for skilled talent …India also has the potential to become the skill capital of the world,” Modi emphasised and underlined that for many decades to come, India will remain the youngest country in the world. Thanking the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his gracious invitation, Modi stated that it was after 43 years that an Indian Prime Minister was visiting Kuwait to strengthen and solidify the age-old friendship.

“The relationship between India and Kuwait is one of civilisation, the sea, affection, trade, and commerce. India and Kuwait are located on two shores of the Arabian Sea. It's not just diplomacy that connects us, but also the bonds of the heart,” the prime minister said to a loud cheer from the gathering. “Today, personally, this moment is very special for me. For you all, coming to India takes four hours, but for the prime minister of India, it took four decades,” he told the Indian gathering. The PM said that in the coming decades, India and Kuwait will become significant partners in prosperity.

"While the people of Kuwait are dedicated to building a 'New Kuwait', the people of India are striving to create a developed India by 2047 … Kuwait, through trade and innovation, wants to be a dynamic economy. India is also focusing on innovation and strengthening its economy," Modi said. "India has the skill, technology, innovation and manpower that 'New Kuwait' needs." The Prime Minister extended an invitation to diaspora members to participate in Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Maha Kumbh to be held in India in January 2025.

He then listed all the festivals to be celebrated across India in coming weeks and invited the diaspora to India for participating in those festivities and then “witness the Republic Day celebrations before returning.” “There was a time when the legendary actor Dilip Kumar inaugurated the first Indian restaurant here. But the true essence of Indian cuisines can only be experienced by visiting the country. So bring your Kuwaiti friends along!” More than 200 Indian associations in Kuwait actively organise socio-cultural and humanitarian initiatives, further reinforcing the ties between the two nations.

As the first programme of his visit to Kuwait, Modi visited the Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Mina Abdullah area of Kuwait with a workforce of around 1,500 Indian nationals. He interacted with a cross-section of Indian workers from different states of India, enquired about their well-being, and also sat at a table with some of them when snacks were served. Modi's visit comes months after over 45 Indians were killed in a devastating fire in a building housing foreign workers in southern Kuwait's Mangaf locality in June.

“The visit to the labour camp is symbolic of the importance attached by the Prime Minister to the welfare of Indian workers abroad,” an MEA statement said. Indians constitute 21 per cent (1 million) of the total population of Kuwait and 30 per cent of its work-force (approx 9 lakhs). Indian workers top the Private Sector as well as domestic sector (DSW) work force list, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. Modi also met two Kuwait nationals, in a post on X, Modi complimented Abdullah Al Baroun and Abdul Lateef Al Nesef “for their efforts in translating and publishing these epics,” and said, “Their initiative highlights the global popularity of Indian culture.”

While Al Baroun translated both the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, Al Nesef managed their publication in Arabic, enabling a wider audience in the Arab world to engage with India's rich cultural heritage. Upon his arrival at the hotel, Modi met with 101-year-old former IFS officer Mangal Sain Handa. “Delighted to have met Shri @MangalSainHanda Ji in Kuwait this afternoon. I admire his contribution to India and his passion for India's development,” Modi posted on X along with photos.

In his departure statement, Modi said his talks with top Kuwaiti leadership would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership between India and Kuwait. “We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region,” he said. Modi is set to meet the Emir, the Crown Prince, and the Prime Minister of Kuwait on Sunday.