Islamabad, Feb 19 (PTI) A key ally of Imran Khan has said that an offer was being made to the jailed former prime minister for the nullification of his disqualification, amid reports of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf seeking backdoor talks with the establishment.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza, the chief of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), made the claim during Geo News' programme "Capital Talk" on Tuesday, according to The News.

Also Read | US: Michigan Man Sets Fire to Ex-Girlfriend’s Online Friend's House Over Texts, Arrested.

"The PTI founder did not demand the release of any [party] leader during the talks [with the government]. But in fact, an offer is being made to set aside his disqualification within three months," Raza said.

The politician's remarks came after a well-placed source told The News that the PTI was once again seeking backchannel talks with the establishment, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reportedly playing a key role in the effort.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 19: Millie Bobby Brown, Mauro Icardi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Prasidh Krishna - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 19.

The source insisted that PTI was eager to restart the process and views Gandapur as the central figure who could make it happen. So far, there is no indication that the other side is willing to engage.

It is pertinent to know that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Khan in August 2023 or five years from holding any public office following a trial court's verdict in the first Toshakhana case.

The electoral body had said that the former premier was guilty of corrupt practices under Section 167 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The PTI founder was again disqualified for 10 years in July 2024 after an accountability court sentenced him to 14 years in the New Toshakhana case — which is not to be mixed with the previous case.

The SIC chief's remarks about a deal aren't the first time such claims have come to the fore relating to a deal offered to the incarcerated former prime minister.

Gandapur, earlier this month, claimed that a proposal was made to transfer Khan Bani Gala, Nathia Gali, or the CM House but no progress was made due to his insistence on the release of all detained workers before his transfer.

Meanwhile, reports suggesting backdoor talks came after the weeks-long negotiations between the PTI and the ruling coalition were stalled last month following the former's refusal to continue with the parleys citing the government's failure to form a judicial commission to probe the May 9 riots and November 2024 protests in Islamabad.

With the PTI warning of agitation and once again returning to the streets and holding a power show in Swabi on February 8, party founder Khan — who has been in jail since August 2023 — has written multiple letters to the country's military top brass, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to be precise, calling for inter alia, change of policies.

The letters covered a wide array of issues ranging from the alleged rigging in the 2024 general election to cases of terrorism charges, raids, and the use of force against PTI workers as well as matters related to the economy.

However, the army chief has denied receiving any such letter further saying that even if he did, he would not read it and instead forward it to PM Shehbaz.

Speaking to Geo News, senior PTI leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser ruled out any backdoor talks being held with anyone. He maintained that no backdoor channel was being used for parleys and underscored that the former ruling party was not holding any dialogue with the federal government, according to The News report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)