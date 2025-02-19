Mumbai, February 19: A Michigan man drove over 700 miles to Bensalem, Pennsylvania, and set fire to a house after discovering the resident had been communicating with his ex-girlfriend. The fire broke out around 5:00 am on February 10th at a home on Merganser Way, prompting a swift response from police and firefighters, who confirmed it was arson. The suspect was arrested and charged with six counts of attempted homicide as authorities continued their investigation.

When emergency responders arrived, they found the two-story home completely engulfed in flames. Six adults had managed to escape, with some forced to jump from second-story windows to survive. Tragically, two dogs died in the blaze, and all six residents were hospitalized for treatment, according to NDTV .

Investigators later confirmed the fire was an act of arson. Surveillance footage from a nearby home captured a black sedan pulling up near the residence at 5:01 am. A person exited the vehicle, carrying an unidentified object, and walked toward the house. Approximately 15 minutes later, they returned to the car and drove away. Moments after the suspect fled, a massive explosion erupted, setting the house ablaze.

Investigators traced the black 2021 Volkswagen Passat with Michigan plates using township intersection cameras and Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs). Their search led them to Brian Jones from Rockford, Michigan. Further inquiries revealed a connection between Harrison Jones, who lived at the same address, and a 21-year-old Bensalem resident. Harrison was identified as the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s online acquaintance from Michigan.

During the search of Jones’ residence, authorities uncovered lock-picking tools, electronic devices, and visible burn injuries on his arms—evidence that further implicated him in the arson. He was subsequently charged with six counts of attempted criminal homicide, arson, and risking catastrophe. Law enforcement officials credited the swift collaboration between the Bensalem Township Police Department and the Kent County Sheriff's Office for his arrest, highlighting the critical role of advanced surveillance technology in turning a single grainy image into a breakthrough lead that ultimately solved the case.

