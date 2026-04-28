World News | India, Armenia to Boost Defence Ties Through Military Hardware Ventures

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan held a meeting with Armenia's Chief of the General Staff, Lt General Edvard Asryan, in the national capital on Tuesday, where the two leaders discussed avenues for joint ventures in the development of military hardware.

Upon his arrival for the official visit, Lt General Edvard Asryan was received by General Chauhan and accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

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"General Anil Chauhan, CDS, held discussions with Lt General Edvard Asryan, Chief of the General Staff of Armenia, during his official visit to India. The General officer was received by the CDS and was accorded a Guard of Honour," the Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff (IDS HQ) posted on X.

https://x.com/HQ_IDS_India/status/2048991433231913014?s=20

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The high-level engagement reflects the steady advancement of India-Armenia defence relations. During the talks, both sides explored potential joint ventures for military equipment, reaffirming a shared commitment to a "robust, future-oriented, and mutually beneficial strategic partnership."

This meeting follows a four-day visit to Armenia by an Indian defence delegation led by General Chauhan in February. During that visit, the CDS called on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to discuss emerging opportunities for collaboration and methods to further strengthen strategic cooperation.

Regarding that interaction, the IDS HQ stated on X, "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS, accompanied by the Indian Delegation, interacted with His Excellency Mr Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, exchanging views on the evolving Geopolitical Landscape and prevailing Security Environment. The discussions also highlighted emerging opportunities for collaboration and avenues to further strengthen Bilateral Defence and Strategic Cooperation."

During the same tour, General Chauhan met with Armenia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Robert Abisoghomonyan, to exchange perspectives on the regional security environment and bilateral issues.

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS, accompanied by the Indian Delegation, interacted with His Excellency Mr Robert Abisoghomonyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Armenia, exchanging perspectives on the security environment and bilateral issues," the IDS HQ added in a separate post.

The Indian delegation also held extensive discussions with Armenia's Defence Minister Suren Papikyan. The dialogue focused on bolstering defence ties across various security domains concerning both nations.

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, led the Indian Delegation for an office call on with Suren Papkyan, Minister of Defence, The Republic of Armenia. Discussions focused on strengthening Defence Cooperation across a range of security issues concerning both the nations," the statement read.

As part of his previous visit, General Chauhan addressed the faculty and students at the National Defence Research University (NDRU), where he spoke on the shifting global security landscape and the role of technology.

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, visited the National Defence Research University NDRU, Armenia, where he addressed faculty and students on the evolving global security environment, structural transformation, and emergence of technology as a key determinant of power," the IDS HQ shared.

The CDS specifically detailed the changing nature of warfare, with an emphasis on the revolution in military affairs. He noted that technology is fundamentally altering the character of conflict as the world moves toward multi-domain operations.

He further covered the nuances of modern warfare domains, specifically "Cyber, Electronic Warfare (EW), Space and Cognitive," according to the IDS HQ. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)