US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in New Delhi during his India visit on Wednesday.

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): India and the United States have an "indispensable" partnership that covers areas across multiple dimensions and both countries can jointly overcome any challenge, said US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday.

"As Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to Washington and the Quad leaders' summit that took place over a week ago, demonstrated that ours is an indispensable partnership," Sherman said during a meeting with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

"There is no challenge that the United States and India cannot overcome when we work together," she said.

While lauding India's decision to resume vaccine export, Sherman said, as the "world's largest vaccine producer" is a crucial leader in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

"We look forward to working together with India to vaccinate the world including through the Quad vaccine partnership," the US diplomat said.

Highlighting the importance of addressing the climate issues, Sherman said both countries must jointly tackle the global crisis.

"Second, we cannot lose sight of the other crisis on our hands that is the climate crisis which is already fueling deeper droughts, the more intense storms, and rising sea levels in India and in the United States," she said.

In the area of bilateral security relationship, the US diplomat said India and United States are major defence partners and "our security relationship is central to ensure peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world."

"US and India are looking to deepening our security relationship across multiple dimensions. We remain engaged with each other on Afghanistan, and counter-terrorism as well. Our countries will soon meet for a security dialogue," she added.

This meeting between the US Deputy Secretary of State is taking place with Foreign Secretary Shringla ahead of the two plus two ministerial dialogue later this year. (ANI)

