Riyadh, October 6: Muslims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or KSA will attempt to sight the moon this evening. The sighting of moon will mark the beginning of Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 in Saudi Arabia. Rabil Ul Awwal is the third month in Islamic calendar. It is believed that prophet Mohammed was born on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal. Hence, this month has its own significance. Here we will tell you when and where you can get the Rabi Ul Awwal moon sighting live updates. Rabi Ul Awwal, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 Date in India: When Is Moon Sighting for Third Month in Islamic Calendar?

In Islamic calendar, a month ends when the moon is sighted on 29th day. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins subsequently. Today marks 29th of Safar, the second Islamic month, in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, if the moon is sighted this evening, Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 in Saudi Arabia will commence from tomorrow, October 7. If the moon is not sighted, the Safar month will complete 30 days and Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 will begin from October 8. Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 Date in Pakistan: Know Tentative Dates of Moon Sighting and Eid Milad Un Nabi.

Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 Moon Sighting: When and Where to Get Live Updates

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court will take the final call regarding the moon sighting. The announcement is expected after Maghrib prayer, meaning post 6:00 pm local time (8:30 pm Indian Standard Time). Twitter handles of Haramain and Haramain Sharifain may provide live updates on the Rabi Ul Awwal moon sighting attempts.

When Is Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 or 12 Rabi Ul Awwal in Saudi Arabia?

Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid is celebrated on 12th of Rabi Ul Awwal. If Rabi Ul Awwal in Saudi Arabia begins from October 7, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 will fall on October 18. If the Rabi Ul Awwal month commences from October 8, Eid Milad Un Nabi will be observed on October 19.

