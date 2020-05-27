World News | India Carefully Following Developments in Nepal, Border Issues Require Trust, Confidence: Sources

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): India is carefully following the developments in Nepal, sources said on Wednesday, noting that border issues are sensitive by nature and require trust and confidence in the strength of bilateral relationship to be resolved to mutual satisfaction.

Nepal's House of Representatives was scheduled to hold the discussion in the Parliament on Wednesday for an amendment to update its new map but it was deferred.

The sources said there is a large ongoing debate on the matter in Nepal and it underlines the seriousness of this issue.

"We note there is a large ongoing debate on the matter in Nepal and it underlines the seriousness of this issue. It also demonstrates the value being attached to relations between Nepal and India. We continue to monitor the situation," a source said.

The Nepal government had registered an amendment proposal in Parliament on May 22 after releasing a new political map of Nepal depicting Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limipiyadhura as its territories on May 18.

As the constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds majority, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday evening called on all-party-meeting to forge consensus to pass the proposal unanimously.

But the leaders of Madhesh- based parties have been pressing on the government to include their demands along with the proposal to amend the charter.

The ruling Nepal Communist Party commands a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, but it needs support from other parties to get the Constitution amendment proposal through the lower house as it falls short of around 10 seats.

The Nepali Congress, which has supported the government's move of releasing the new map, has said the constitution amendment proposal needs discussion in the party. (ANI)

