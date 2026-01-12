Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 12 (ANI): India and Germany on Monday strongly denounced the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, and in Delhi on November 10, 2025, and urged steps to dismantle terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, while also targeting terror networks and their funding, in line with international law.

The two countries made the remarks in a joint statement issued after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ahmedabad. The statement said both sides pushed for coordinated global action to fight terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner, consistent with the UN Charter and international law.

Also Read | Stocks Fall on Wall Street After Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Says 'Donald Trump Trying to Undermine the Fed's Independence'.

They "condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April 2025 and the terror incident in Delhi on 10 November 2025. They committed to strengthening co-operation against terrorists and terrorist entities, including those listed in the UN 1267 Sanctions Committee," the joint statement said.

Reiterating their position on terrorism, the joint statement said the two leaders "unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism."

Also Read | Who Is Sergio Gor? US Ambassador Reaches India as Trade Deal Talks With Washington Set to Resume.

"They called for concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner, in accordance with the UN Charter and international law."

The statement further said India and Germany reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation against terrorists and terrorist entities, including those listed under the UN 1267 Sanctions Committee.

As part of the counter-terror cooperation framework, both leaders welcomed the ratification of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) and noted the progress made under the Joint Working Group (JWG) on counter-terrorism, according to the joint statement.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for a two-day visit. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)