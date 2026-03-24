New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): As part of the initiatives announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 6th BIMSTEC Summit to strengthen youth exchanges in BIMSTEC, the Ministry of External Affairs organised, in association with Bharat Scouts and Guides, the BIMSTEC Youth Heritage and Sustainability Immersion Programme from 17-23 March 2026 in the state of Madhya Pradesh, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The seven-day immersive program saw the participation of over 80 young leaders from BIMSTEC nations. The initiative aimed to strengthen people-to-people connectivity while advancing cooperation in BIMSTEC's priority sectors of culture, environment, and youth engagement, as per MEA.

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The first part of the program in Bhopal focused on cultural heritage immersion, where participants visited museums, heritage sites, and tribal community centres, and engaged in intercultural dialogue and reflection sessions. The second part took place in Pachmarhi Biosphere Reserve, where participants underwent an environmental leadership module featuring forest ecology workshops, sustainability projects, eco-tourism initiatives, adventure activities, and team-building exercises.

The programme was aligned with the Prime Minister's Mission LiFE initiative, promoting sustainable lifestyles and environmental stewardship among the youth, and was designed around experiential learning, peer dialogue, and collaborative projects. The Governor and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh interacted with the participants.

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The programme achieved significant outcomes, including enhanced appreciation of shared cultural and environmental heritage, strengthened leadership and intercultural competencies among participants, and the establishment of a BIMSTEC Youth Sustainability Network to ensure continued collaboration. This initiative marks an important step in deepening regional engagement under the BIMSTEC framework and in empowering youth as ambassadors of cultural diplomacy and sustainable development, the MEA Statement said.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2033522881217605937?s=20

Earlier on March 16, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Ranshir Jaiswal said in a post on X, "MEA, in partnership with Govt of Maharashtra, organised the 1st BIMSTEC Young Professionals Exchange Programme from 9 to 15 March, 2026 in Mumbai and Pune bringing together 30 young innovators, technology developers, entrepreneurs and other professionals from BIMSTEC member countries." (ANI)

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