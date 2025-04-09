Kathmandu [Nepal], April 9 (ANI): Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare, and Rural Development, participated in the third BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting on Agriculture in Kathmandu, Nepal.

During his visit, Chouhan also met with Nepal's Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Ram Nath Adhikari, to review bilateral cooperation in agriculture.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu wrote, "Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan @ChouhanShivraj Hon'ble Minister of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development participated in the Third BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting on Agriculture in Kathmandu today. The discussions reaffirmed BIMSTEC's role in boosting regional growth & cooperation in the field of agriculture and food security."

In another post, it wrote, "Shivraj Singh Chouhan @ChouhanShivraj Hon'ble Minister of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development met Nepal's Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Mr. Ram Nath Adhikari today. The Ministers reviewed bilateral cooperation in the field of Agriculture and discussed ways to further enhance collaboration for mutual benefit."

The discussions also culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening collaboration between India and Nepal. The MoU focuses on improving crop productivity, post-harvest management, climate resilience, and sustainable agriculture.

"Ministers signed an MoU for Cooperation in the Field of #Agriculture between India and Nepal. The agreement will give a fresh impetus to the ongoing cooperation, especially in areas such as improving crop productivity, post-harvest management and marketing as also climate resilient & sustainable agriculture," the Embassy of India in Kathmandu wrote.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also shared a post on X and wrote, "It gives me immense pleasure to share that the Hon'ble Union Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Development of Nepal, Shri Ram Nath Adhikari Ji, and I have signed an MoU on 'Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture between India and Nepal.'"

"With a focus on enhancing crop productivity, improving post-harvest management, strengthening agri-marketing systems, and promoting climate-resilient and sustainable agricultural practices, this agreement will further deepen the partnership between our two nations," the post added.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan led a delegation to the third BIMSTEC Agriculture Ministerial Meeting (BAMM) in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Chouhan emphasised India's commitment to strengthening agricultural ties within BIMSTEC and highlighted initiatives such as direct cash transfers to farmers, improved access to institutional credit, and the promotion of organic and natural farming.

The one-day event was graced by the Agriculture Ministers and Senior Agriculture officials of the BIMSTEC countries: India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, and Sri Lanka. According to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, this meeting provided an opportunity for greater regional cooperation in the field of agricultural development. (ANI)

