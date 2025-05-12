New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held talks today, sources said. They said talks between the two DGMOs have been completed for today.

The DGMO-level talks between the two countries, which were initially slated to take place around noon on Monday, were later scheduled for the evening. The two countries reached an understanding on Saturday on the stoppage of firing and military action following a call made by the Pakistan DGMO to his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai.

Lt Gen Ghai, who interacted with the media at a joint press conference on Sunday, said his Pakistan counterpart proposed during an interaction on Saturday that "we cease hostilities".

"My communication with the Pak DGMO was conducted at 15:35 hrs yesterday (Saturday) and resulted in cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions by either side with effect from 17:00 hrs, May 10, after he proposed that we cease hostilities. We also decided to further speak on May 12 at 12:00 hrs to discuss the modalities that would enable the longevity of this understanding," Lt Gen Ghai said.

"However, disappointingly, expectedly, it took only a couple of hours for the Pakistan Army to violate these arrangements by cross-border and across the Line of Control (LoC) firing, followed by drone intrusions last night and in the early hours of today (Sunday). These violations were responded to robustly," he added.

Lt Gen Ghai said his counterpart was informed about the violations through a hotline message. India made its intent clear that it would respond to the same "fiercely" if repeated, for which the Chief of Army Staff has granted full authority to the Army Commanders.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in response to a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)

