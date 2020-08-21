Moscow [Russia], Aug 21 (ANI): Russian Deputy Minister Industry and Trade Oleg Ryazantsev and Minister of State Mansukh Mandaviya discussed avenues of bilateral collaboration in ship design and building, repair, logistics, MRO, inland waterways and ports sectors during a webinar held on Thursday.

"Hon'ble MoS @mansukhmandviya and Dy Minister Industry & Trade Oleg Ryazantsev chaired a special webinar on Shipping Sector today, discussing avenues of collaboration in ship design & building, repair, logistics, MRO, inland waterways, ports sectors between India and Russia," Indian Embassy in Russia tweeted.

The Embassy further said that the Indian Ambassador D.B. Venkatesh Varma stressed on immense opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

The participants of the webinar included the Chairpersons of Chennai Port Trust and IWAI, Secretary Shipping, Trade Commissioner of Russia to India. (ANI)

