Geneva [Switzerland], May 19 (ANI): Reaffirming its commitment towards global health cooperation, India has sent a delegation to participate in the 78th World Health Assembly commencing in Geneva, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), shared on Monday.

Providing the details in a post on X, the MoHFW said that the Indian delegation is being led by Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

It further noted that India's participation reflects the continued commitment towards strengthening global health systems and advancing international collaboration.

"Today marks the commencement of the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva. The Indian delegation, led by Ms. Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, is actively participating in the Assembly, reflecting India's continued commitment to strengthening global health systems and advancing international collaboration."

As per the World Health Organisation, the 78th World Health Assembly is being held in Geneva from May 19-27. The theme of this year's Health Assembly is, "One World for Health."

Notable highlights from the 78th Session would include, May 19 that marks the opening og the Assembly, with deliberations on the Pandemic Agreement in the afternoon.

On May 20, it is expected that the adoption of the Pandemic Agreement would take place along with a discussion on the Proposed Programme Budget 2026-2027.

May 21 would see a Ministerial Roundtable on data and sustainable financing and May 23 would see the presentation of the public health prizes and awards, the details were shared by WHO in an earlier post on X.

The most recent update has been the election of Dr Teodoro Javier Herbosa from the Philippines as President of the 78th World Health Assembly.

At the World health assemsbly, member States and the WHO Secretariat will have to reconcile a significant funding shortfall ahead of the next two-year programme budget. While fully funding WHO's growing mandate of work has long faced challenges, the United States' intended withdrawal from the Organization has further strained the budget. A planned 20% increase in mandatory member contributions that was years in the making will be up for adoption at WHA78, offering a potential boost--but in a constrained fiscal climate, its approval is uncertain. Broader governance and staffing reforms will also be on the agenda. (ANI)

