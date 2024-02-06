New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): India on Tuesday sent humanitarian aid on commercial cargo aircraft to Zambia following cholera outbreak in the country, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The aid weighing approximately 3.5 tons comprises water purification supplies, chlorine tablets, and hydration in the form of ORS sachets, the MEA said.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) has said it will provide Euro one million in support to Zambia in response to the ongoing cholera epidemic, which is putting around 3.5 million people at risk.

The emergency funding will support humanitarian partners UNICEF and the WHO in their efforts to address immediate and critical needs related to health, water, hygiene, and sanitation, as per the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO).

As of January 31, 2024, the cumulative number of cholera cases in the country stood at 16,526 with 613 deaths. There is a high fatality rate of close to 4 per cent, with most of the cases and deaths reported in Lusaka Province.

As the rainy season in the country is expected to continue until May, further floods due to heavy rains in Lusaka urban and peri-urban areas could re-ignite the spread of cases.

Cholera, a bacterial disease, is usually spread through contaminated water. The disease causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration. (ANI)

