Dubai, December 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is among the few countries which is on course to meet Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) as part of efforts to combat climate change and proposed that the country will host COP33 in 2028. "India is committed to UN Framework for Climate Change process. That is why, from this stage, I propose to host COP33 Summit in India in 2028," PM Modi said in his remarks at the opening ceremony of High-level segment of COP28 being hosted by UAE.

He said India has presented an excellent example of the balance between ecology and economy before the world. "Despite India being home to 17 per cent of population of the world, its contribution to Global Carbon Emissions is less than 4 per cent. India is one of those few economies of the world that is on the path to meet NDC targets," he said. COP28 Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi Meets With UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Other World Leaders on Sidelines of Summit.

COP28 Summit 2023

#WATCH | Dubai, UAE | At the Opening of the COP28 high-level segment for HoS/HoG, PM Narendra Modi says, "...India's goal is to bring down emissions intensity by 45% till 2030. We have decided to increase the share of non-fossil fuel to 50%. We will also keep going ahead towards… pic.twitter.com/TVuCrvK6mJ — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

#WATCH | Dubai, UAE | At the Opening of the COP28 high-level segment for HoS/HoG, PM Narendra Modi says, "Today, from this forum, I announce one more pro-planet, pro-active and positive initiative - Green Credit initiative..." pic.twitter.com/XLZmUndeWz — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

#WATCH | Dubai, UAE | At the Opening of the COP28 high-level segment for HoS/HoG, PM Narendra Modi says, "India is committed to UN Framework for Climate Change process. That is why, from this stage, I propose to host COP33 Summit in India in 2028." pic.twitter.com/4wfNBn7r3L — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

Prime Minister reached Dubai on Thursday to attend the World Climate Action Summit of the Conference Of Parties-28. COP28 will provide an opportunity to review progress made under the Paris Agreement, and chart a path for future course on climate action. Prime Minister had said before leaving for Dubai that India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action.

"Our achievements in different sectors like renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, energy conservation, Mission LiFE are testament to the commitment of our people towards mother Earth," he said. The Prime Minister will also be participating in three high-level side events in Dubai, of which two are being co-hosted by India. COP28 Summit 2023: UAE Commits USD 30 Billion for Newly-Launched Catalytic Climate Vehicle ALTERRA.

The first high-level event, which is being co-hosted by India and the UAE, is the launch of Green Credits Initiative. The Green Credits Initiative is based on the Green Credit Programme, which was notified by the Ministry of Environment in October this year, and basically envisions the issue of Green Credits for plantations on waste and degraded lands and the river catchment areas in order to restore their vitality.

The second side event, co-hosted by India and Sweden, is the launch of LeadIT 2.0, essentially a Leadership Group for Industry Transition. In the three decades since the Rio Summit and the launch of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Conference of the Parties to the Convention (COP) has convened member countries every year to determine ambition and responsibilities, and identify and assess climate measures. COP28 Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi Meets With UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Other World Leaders on Sidelines of Summit.

The 21st session of the COP (COP21) led to the Paris Agreement, which mobilized global collective action to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels by 2100, and to act to adapt to the already existing effects of climate change.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)