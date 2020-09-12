New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Raveesh Kumar, Indian Ambassador to Finland, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Estonia, Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

Kumar, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 1995 batch, was appointed as the Ambassador to Finland in June.

"Raveesh Kumar (IFS:1995), Ambassador of India to Finland, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Estonia, with residence in Helsinki," the MEA said in a release.

Kumar was MEA spokesperson from August 2017 to April 2020.

The MEA release said that Kumar is expected to take up the new assignment shortly. (ANI)

