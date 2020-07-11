Washington, Jul 11 (PTI) An Indian-American has been elected as a Republican delegate for the fifth consecutive term to the party's August convention in Florida that would formally nominate President Donald Trump as its candidate for the November presidential elections.

The Republican National Convention (RNC) in Jacksonville, Florida is scheduled to be held from August 24 to August 27.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 8,20,916, Death Toll Jumps to 22,123: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

Dr Sampat Shivangi, the national president of Indian-American Forum for Political Education and a long-time Republican leader, has been elected to the RNC for the fifth consecutive time.

"This convention and the upcoming presidential election is going to be historic for our nation, possibly for India and to the whole world. I am glad that I can contribute a little, to my beliefs in nation building," he said in a statement on Friday. "This is my fifth time to be part of the RNC delegation to nominate and help to elect our next president of USA," Shivangi said.

Also Read | TikTok App Banned by Amazon in US, Employees Asked to Delete Chinese Application From Smartphones: Report.

The Indian-American physician was first elected as a delegate at the Republican convention in New York City in 2004, to nominate President George W Bush. In 2008, he was elected as a Republican delegate at Minneapolis to nominate John McCain and in 2012 at Tampa, to nominate Mitt Romney.

In 2016, Shivangi attended the RNC convention in Cleveland, Ohio as a delegate to nominate and elect the current president, Donald Trump.

"It is a great honour to be a part of this historic convention to re-nominate and re-elect Trump for another four years," he said.

"Under President Trump, the United States has made unprecedented progress. Until, we were hit by coronavirus, the US economy was at an all time best. And to top it all, under President Trump, India and Indian-Americans have the best ever friend in the White House," Shivangi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)