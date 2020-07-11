Early morning today, suspicious movement was detected by own troops at Naugam sector, Baramulla along the Line of Control. Own forces swiftly launched an ambush, resulting in elimination of two terrorists. Two AK-47 and warlike stores recovered. Details follow: PRO Army, Srinagar. Police personnel are checking IDs of commuters near Noida-Delhi border, following the imposition of lockdown in the state from 10pm on July 10 to 5am on July 13. A local says, "I tried applying for an e-pass but there is no option for it on the official website of the UP govt." Police personnel are checking IDs of commuters near Noida-Delhi border, following the imposition of lockdown in the state from 10pm on July 10 to 5am on July 13. A local says, "I tried applying for an e-pass but there is no option for it on the official website of the UP govt." pic.twitter.com/XDHy2a64Wq— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2020

New Delhi, July 11: US President Donald J. Trump on Saturday signed an Executive Grant of Clemency commuting the unjust sentence of Roger Stone, Jr. Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency, the White House said in a statement. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

The White House further said that there was never any collusion between the Trump Campaign, or Trump Administration, with Russia. Such collusion was never anything other than a fantasy of partisans unable to accept the result of the 2016 election.

In Uttar Pradesh, Police personnel deployed in Moradabad as Uttar Pradesh govt has imposed lockdown in the state from 10 pm on July 10 to 5 am on July 13. IDs of people are being checked. All offices, markets & commercial establishments will remain closed. Essential services allowed.

In the Kanpur encounter, Kanpur's Chaubepur Police on Friday arrested two people with criminal backgrounds - Om Prakash Pandey & Anil Pandey - for helping hide 2 wanted criminals - Shashikant Pandey & Shivam Dubey - at their residences in Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh. Further action being taken.