World News | 'Indian Diplomacy Stands Ready to Advance National Interest, Secure National Goals': Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke about the expansion of India's engagement with the world in the last decade and highlighted how Indian diplomacy stands ready to advance national interests and goals.

He made the remarks while addressing India's High Commissioners, Ambassadors and senior MEA officials at the 11th Heads of Missions Conference in New Delhi.

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Sharing the details in a post on X, EAM said, "Our interaction recognised the significant expansion of India's engagement with the world in the last decade. In a volatile and turbulent world, Indian diplomacy stands ready to advance national interest and secure national goals."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2049428052871098652?s=20

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Earlier today, EAM Jaishankar discussed with Ecuador Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero ways to deepen India's cooperation with the South American country.

Jaishankar assured that India will closely cooperate in multilateral forums.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to welcome FM Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero of Ecuador, who is on her first visit to India. We discussed ways to deepen cooperation, including in trade, health, agriculture, digital and capacity building. Will cooperate closely in multilateral forums."

He welcomed Ecuador's decision to initiate the process for joining the India-led International Solar Alliance and the International Big Cat Alliance.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2049355927996989897?s=20

He also noted, "The agreement on the funding for the implementation of Quick Impact Projects is a step forward in deepening our development partnership."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2049356110398992868?s=20

Rosero arrived in New Delhi early on Wednesday morning for a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Ecuador.

As New Delhi continues to deepen partnerships across fronts, EAM on Tuesday met Annalena Baerbock, President of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in the national capital and held discussions on key global issues, including UN reforms, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), artificial intelligence and the West Asia conflict.

He underscored the importance of reformed multilateralism that reflects contemporary global realities, particularly the concerns and aspirations of the Global South.

Jaishankar also expressed appreciation for Baerbock's leadership and contributions in her current role at the UNGA.

President Baerbock is visiting India at the invitation of the EAM as part of a broader visit to Asia. During her stay, she will meet senior government officials, representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and the UN Country Team in India, as well as representatives of the UN Country Team in Bhutan. (ANI)

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