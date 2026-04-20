Baku [Azerbaijan], April 20 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Azerbaijan successfully organised a grand Indian Food Festival on Sunday at the Embassy premises in Baku. Diverse Indian cuisines, cultural performances, and diplomatic engagements highlighted the event.

The day-long event brought together the rich flavours, colours, and cultural heritage of India, attracting a large and enthusiastic gathering. The festival was graced by the presence of several Ambassadors and members of the Diplomatic Corps, senior Azerbaijani officials, members of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, prominent figures from the business community, media representatives, members of the Indian community in Azerbaijan, as well as local Azerbaijani citizens and the international diaspora, the statement said.

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It noted that the main attraction of the festival was the array of food stalls featuring authentic Indian cuisine from various states and regions of India. Guests enjoyed a delightful journey across India's culinary landscape -- from the aromatic biryanis, kebabs, and buttery naans of North India to the coconut-rich, spice-infused delicacies and dosas of South India; from the mustard-tempered dishes of East India to the fiery coastal flavours of West India.

Complementing the food stalls were dedicated exhibition and sales counters showcasing Indian spices, handicrafts, traditional fabrics, and merchandise, allowing visitors to take home a piece of Indian artistry.

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Adding to the festive atmosphere were several interactive and entertaining activities, including a popular Mehndi (henna) corner, the fun-filled Tambola game, and a series of live cultural performances featuring classical and folk Indian dances, music, and fusion performances. Yoga sessions were also conducted, underscoring the deep connection between Indian cuisine, wellness, and spirituality.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Abhay Kumar warmly welcomed the dignitaries and guests and emphasised that Indian cuisine reflects India's age-old civilisation and its philosophy of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' -- treating the guest as God. He described food as an expression of love, care, generosity, and cultural identity, and noted that the festival strengthens cultural and people-to-people bonds between India and Azerbaijan, as well as with all friendly nations.

He also praised the recent initiative of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) of institutionalising the Annapurna Certificate, which recognizes indian restaurants serving authentic Indian cuisine globally. While emphasising the importance of the day, the Ambassador stressed that the food festival is being organised in April and corresponds with harvest festivals in India and other countries. Annapurna, a form of goddess Parvati, is the goddess of food and nourishment and its for the first time that Annapurna Divas, a day dedicated to celebrating Indian cuisine globally, is being celebrated in Baku.

The Ambassador also highlighted the Embassy's ongoing cultural initiatives, including the popular Baku Evenings series and Bharat Filmotsav -- the Indian Film Festival -- which have consistently received an overwhelming and enthusiastic response from the people of Azerbaijan. He noted that the Indian Food Festival was yet another successful step in this direction, further deepening cultural understanding and friendship between the two nations.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks and felicitation of the participating Indian chefs and hotels, which played a key role in presenting authentic Indian flavours to the guests. The festival received an overwhelmingly positive response, with visitors expressing delight at the authenticity of the cuisine, the vibrancy of the cultural performances, and the warm hospitality extended by the Embassy. Many guests described the event as a memorable 'taste of India in Baku.' (ANI)

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