Berlin [Germany], June 22 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Berlin, in collaboration with The Tagore Cultural Centre, marked the 11th International Day of Yoga with a distinctive yoga session held aboard yachts on the scenic Wannsee Lake.

The event, organised on Saturday, June 21, the International Day of Yoga, brought together members of the diplomatic corps and yoga enthusiasts. It offered a serene and immersive experience that highlighted this year's theme, "Yoga for One Earth, Yoga for One Health."

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Berlin detailed the unique celebration, stating, "Embassy of India in Berlin and The Tagore Centre celebrated 11th International Day of Yoga #IDY2025 with a one-of-a-kind experience in Berlin -- a Yoga session aboard yachts sailing on scenic Wannsee Lake. With instructors from @ArtofLivingDEU, the session brought together members of diplomatic corps and yoga aficionados. The gentle sway of the yacht mirrored the flow of Asanas, culminating with immersive meditation on water. Yoga for One Earth. Yoga for One Health."

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Sri Lanka, and the Indian Embassies in Riyadh, Russia, and Tokyo enthusiastically celebrated the day.

This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga, with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health." This theme echoes the vital truth that personal wellness and planetary health are inseparably linked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, hailing yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony".

The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government and extended his appreciation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for hosting the event in Visakhapatnam.

Recognising its universal appeal, on 11 December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

Today, it is practised in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity. (ANI)

