First Secretary (Press Information and Culture), Embassy of India, Naveen Kumar at a program marking World Hindi Day, in Kathmandu, Monday.

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 10 (ANI): A language is the soul of any nation or society, which is a result of a person's ideas and creative thoughts as well as opinion, said the first secretary of Press Information and Culture, at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu Naveen Kumar on World Hindi Day here on Monday.

"Language is soul of any nation or society and any nation communicates with its help and express feelings. Language is result of a person's ideas and creative thoughts as well as opinion can only be expressed through language," Naveen Kumar, first secretary at Indian Embassy said.

According to a statement issued by the Embassy, a video message given by India's Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on World Hindi Day was also shown to the audience. Senior Hindi litterateur of Nepal Ram Dayal Rakesh was the Chief Guest of the program and member of Pragya Parishad of Nepal Academy Professor (Dr.) Usha Thakur was the guest of honour at the event.

Three eminent poets including Sudip Bhola, Vineet Pandey and Abhishek Tripath were invited from India who enthralled the audience with their poetry recitation.

Along with them, 12 students from different schools of Kathmandu also recited Hindi poetry at the program. The students were given prizes by the Chief Guest for their excellent performances.

The editor of Hindi monthly magazine 'The Public', Veena Sinha's book of Hindi short stories and 'The Public' magazine were released by the chief guest, the statement read.

Besides, a Hindi poetry collection of Nepal's Hindi litterateur Karuna Jha was also released on the occasion. The latest issue of Hindi magazine 'Himalini' was also distributed among the guests, it added.

"World Hindi Day" is observed on January 10 every year to promote the language around the world. (ANI)

