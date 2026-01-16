Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra with Members of the US House of Representatives (Photo: X@AmbVMKwatra)

Washington DC [US], January 16 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Thursday hosted 12 Members of the US House of Representatives and held talks on deepening India-US partnership spanning wide-ranging conversations.

Kwatra said that India's strong economic growth projections strengthens this shared vision of prosperity.

"A special evening at India House. Had the pleasure of hosting 12 Hon'ble Members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Welcomed the consistent, bipartisan support in the US Congress for the deepening India-US partnership--spanning wide-ranging conversations on trade and economic ties, cutting-edge technology and innovation, robust defence cooperation, and crucial counterterrorism efforts. India's strong economic growth--projected around 7%+ in the coming years--further strengthens this shared vision for prosperity and security," he said.

Kwatra shared some glimpses of his interaction with the representatives.

"Welcomed Deborah Ross and Rob Wittman, co-chairs of the Congressional Study Group on India. This is an initiative to augment India's engagement with the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate and is supported by the Association of Former Members of Congress and Roundglass Foundation," he said in a post on X.

"Grateful for the presence of Jim Costa, Bill Huizenga, Ami Bera, and Donald Norcross. Appreciated their perspectives on various aspects of the bilateral relationship," he said.

"Welcomed the support of Ron Estes, Chrissy Houlahan, Jay Obernolte and their guidance for strengthening our partnership," he added.

"Valued the constructive exchanges on key pillars of bilateral cooperation with the new members of the 119th Congress Nathaniel Moran, Julie Johnson, and Jefferson Shreve," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Kwatra met US Senator Steve Daines and discussed bilateral relationship.

In a post on X, he said, "Honored to welcome and host Senator Steve Daines at India House. We discussed various facets of our bilateral partnership including developments in trade, technology and innovation and evolving global landscape. Deeply appreciate and value his useful insights and strong support to the bilateral relationship." (ANI)

