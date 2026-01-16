Mumbai, January 16: Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has officially unveiled its latest high-performance smartphone, the iQOO Z11 Turbo, in China. Launched on January 15, the device positions itself as a "flagship-killer", bridging the gap between mid-range pricing and top-tier specifications. The handset is headlined by the debut of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and a groundbreaking 7,600mAh "Blue Ocean" battery, marking a significant leap in endurance for the performance-oriented Z-series.

iQOO Z11 Turbo Offers Flagship Performance and Gaming Internal

The iQOO Z11 Turbo is one of the first smartphones to utilise the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, built on a 3nm process. To cater to its core gaming audience, iQOO has paired this with a dedicated Thunder Z1 gaming chip and an "Ice Dome" vapour chamber cooling system to maintain stability during intensive tasks. The device offers robust memory configurations, including up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. On the software front, it runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, featuring the new "Blue River" smooth engine for enhanced animations and UI transparency. iQOO Z11 Turbo To Launch on January 15, 2026 in China With 7,600mAh Battery; Check Other Specifications and Features.

Display and Visual Experience of iQOO Z11 Turbo

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display with a fluid 144Hz refresh rate. Designed for both outdoor visibility and eye safety, the panel supports:

Peak Brightness: Up to 5,000 nits.

Dimming: 4,320Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye strain.

Gaming Features: 1.5K plus 144FPS super-resolution and super-frame concurrency for compatible titles like Honor of Kings.

Imaging and Durability

For the first time in the Z-series, iQOO has integrated a high-resolution 200MP Samsung HP5 main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The primary sensor is complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front features a 32MP sensor for high-fidelity selfies.

Despite its massive 7,600mAh battery, the phone maintains a relatively slim profile at 7.9mm thickness and weighs 202g. It also boasts a high durability rating of IP68 and IP69, making it resistant to both deep immersion and high-pressure water jets. Realme P5 Launch in India Imminent as Company Teases 10,000mAh P Series Phone on Flipkart.

Pricing and Availability of iQOO Z11 Turbo

The iQOO Z11 Turbo is currently available in China in four colourways: Floating Light (Blue), Halo Pink, Midnight Black, and Sky White.

Variant Price (CNY) 12GB + 256GB ¥2,699 12GB + 512GB ¥3,199 16GB + 512GB ¥3,499 16GB + 1TB ¥3,999

iQOO Z11 Turbo's Road to India

While a formal India launch date has not been announced, industry insiders suggest the device may arrive in the Indian market rebranded under the iQOO Neo series (likely the Neo 11) or as the iQOO 15R by late Q1 or early Q2 2026. Historically, iQOO's Turbo models have seen a strong reception in India for offering flagship-grade processors at a sub-INR 40,000 price point.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (GSM Arena), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).