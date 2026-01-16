Denver, Colorado: After an unseasonably warm start to winter, Denver is transitioning to cooler temperatures and facing elevated fire danger, prompting Red Flag Warnings across several parts of the region. Gusty winds and dry conditions are contributing to the heightened risk, with utility provider Xcel Energy issuing warnings about potential power shutoffs in northern Colorado due to extreme fire risk.

Recent Conditions and Fire Concerns

The past 48 hours saw Denver experiencing mild conditions, with Thursday, January 15, recording sunny skies and temperatures reaching into the low 60s Fahrenheit. This marked the 26th day this winter season with temperatures at or above 60°F, setting a new record for this point in the winter. However, a notable cold front began to move through the area Thursday night, bringing increasing winds and a drop in temperatures. This shift has led to Red Flag Warnings being issued for various Colorado counties, including central and east Adams and Arapahoe Counties, effective from Friday, January 16, 9:00 AM MST until 6:00 PM MST. These warnings underscore the critical fire conditions, where fires can easily escape control and become difficult to contain.

Denver Weather Forecast:

Immediate Forecast and Advisories and School Holiday for January 16

For Friday, January 16, Denver is forecast to be cloudy with a 10% chance of snow, and temperatures are expected to range between 25°F (-4°C) and 41°F (5°C). Winds are anticipated to be breezy, with some flurries possible, particularly east of Denver. Overnight into Saturday, temperatures are projected to drop to around 17°F, under mostly cloudy skies. The Red Flag Warning remains a primary concern, with Xcel Energy taking proactive measures, including potential power shutoffs in areas of northern Colorado, to mitigate wildfire risks. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and adhere to any local fire restrictions. Some schools have announced a holiday on Friday.

Weekend Weather Forecast in Denver

Looking ahead to Saturday, January 17, the forecast indicates mostly sunny conditions with a high near 40°F, though a 15% chance of snow is present during the day. The weekend is expected to remain chilly, with a chance for morning flurries. This period of cooler, windier weather follows what has been Denver's warmest start to winter on record. The broader meteorological context suggests a gradual shift towards El Niño conditions returning in 2026, which could influence future weather patterns across the United States.

As Denver navigates these fluctuating winter conditions, residents are encouraged to stay informed about local weather advisories and exercise caution, especially concerning fire safety, given the ongoing Red Flag Warnings and dry, windy environment. The transition from record warmth to cooler temperatures and elevated fire risk highlights the dynamic nature of Colorado's winter weather.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Weather Forecast). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

