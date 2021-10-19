New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): India's Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf held a discussion with visiting National Defence College delegation on the Indo-Pacific region in the new global environment.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian embassy in France said that ambassador Ashraf also hosted dinner for delegation and local dignitaries.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination: Will Make Life Very Difficult for Unvaccinated Citizens, Says Malaysian Health Minister.

"Discussion with visiting National Defence College delegation by India's Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf on India-France & Indo-Pacific region in the new global environment; Ambassador Ashraf also hosted dinner for delegation & local dignitaries," Indian Embassy in France tweeted.

Last month Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the important role that the India-France partnership could play in promoting stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region. During a telephonic conversation between PM Modi and Macron both the leaders also reviewed the increasing bilateral collaboration between the two countries.

Also Read | Malala Yousafzai Asks Taliban in Afghanistan to Reopen Schools for Girls.

The leaders also agreed to maintain close and regular consultations, in the spirit of the India-France Strategic Partnership, which both countries cherish deeply. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)