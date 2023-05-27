New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The prognosis of Imran Khan's alcoholism and drug abuse by an Indian security expert became true after Pak Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel on Friday revealed his medical report indicating excessive alcohol consumption and unstable mental health.

Indian security expert, Tilak Devasher in an exclusive interview with ANI had predicted Imran's excessive alcohol consumption and drug abuse.

Devasher, a member of the National Security Advisory Board said, "Rana Sanaullah said that we look after him very well in jail, giving him all the comfort but they can't give one thing that he wants," pointing out his addiction to drugs.

On being asked about whether he will have withdrawal symptoms, the security expert asserted a yes, saying "absolutely".

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had said that it is going to take legal action against Health minister Abdul Qadir Patel and his assistants regarding the same.

Pakistan Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel on Friday, citing details of former prime minister Imran Khan's medical report, said it indicated excessive alcohol consumption, no information about a fracture on his leg, and unstable mental health, Geo News reported.

Patel was informing reporters in Karachi about the former prime minister's medical report after he underwent an examination at PIMS Hospital following his arrest on May 9.

At the outset of the press conference, the health minister, before sharing the details of the report, said that it was a "public document".

He said that the report does not have any details about the fracture on his foot, which Khan claimed he sustained following the November 3 assassination bid.

"He [Imran Khan] had a plaster on his foot for about five to six months, however, the medical report did not indicate any fracture," he added.

The minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief's urine sample was also taken. He said that the initial report shows the presence of toxic elements and the excessive usage of alcohol and cocaine, Geo News reported.

The Pakistan Health Minister further said that the report also mentioned Khan's mental health, according to which, his actions and body language are "not those of a fit man".

Devasher also said that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been very popular in the South Asian country as he is backed by youth, more than anyone else.

On Imran Khan's popularity in Pakistan, the Security expert, Devashir told ANI, "There are a couple of reasons for his popularity. One is...he has very strong support among the middle class and the lower middle class."

"Then, the youth.... he has a massive social media sense and presence. Then, his own persona, even if he speaks a total lie, people tend to believe it. even if he breaks, or misquotes a religious saying, people say ....nhi nhi yeh theek hai (no...no it is right)."

"In today's world, the youth listen to social media, they listen to his tweets, his video podcasts ...he has created this machinery of people who... saturation...I mean, ...you know the importance of social media. The PPP and PML-N are no match for this.," he added. (ANI)

