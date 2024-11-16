Abuja [Nigeria], November 16 (ANI): The Indian diaspora in Nigeria is buzzing with excitement as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Abuja on Saturday.

The city is decked out with posters and hoardings of PM Modi, and Indian diaspora are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of him.

Dimple Alimchandani, a member of Indian diaspora in Nigeria, said that she was very happy that PM Modi is arriving in Nigeria.

"My name is Dimple Alimchandani. And I have been in Nigeria for 25 years. We have been in business here for many years. And today we are all very excited as PM Modi is coming. And we are very, very happy. Modi Ji is our role model. And our dream has come true, to meet Modi Ji. So we are very, very happy to have PM Modi here. Welcome, PM Modi, to Nigeria. Thank you. We love you, PM Modi," she said.

Sivakumar, a resident of Lagos, said that PM Modi's arrival to Nigeria is an opportunity of a lifetime.

"My name is Sivakumar. I'm from Lagos. We are eagerly waiting for the arrival of our PM Modi. We are happy to meet him. It's like an opportunity of a lifetime. So we want to use this opportunity to see our PM and to cheer him," he said.

Rajendran, who is a resident of Lagos and runs a restaurant chain, said that the community is excited for PM Modi's arrival to Nigeria after 17 years.

"I'm Rajendran. I am based in Lagos, and we run a chain of restaurant in Nigeria. And we are so happy and proud to welcome our Prime Minister to Nigeria. And this is happening after 17 years. The entire community is so excited to welcome him. We are all eagerly waiting for his arrival," he said.

In his departure statement ahead of his visit, PM Modi stated that he would be first visiting Nigeria at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with a focus on reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations. The Prime Minister will also be meeting with the Indian community in Nigeria during his visit. He will be there in the African nation from November 16 to 17.

"At the invitation of H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build upon our Strategic Partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism. I am also eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi," the statement read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday departed for his five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana. (ANI)

