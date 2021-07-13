New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Expressing bond between both countries, Afghanistan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay on Tuesday said India's long-term commitment towards a peaceful, sovereign and stable Afghan remains strong.

"India's long-term commitment towards a peaceful, sovereign and stable Afghan remains strong," Afghan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay said in a tweet.

Mentioning country's security situation, the envoy also said that India has brought their diplomats back on the basis of safety and security grounds.

"Indian consulate general in Kandahar has not been closed and continues to operate through local staff. The temporary measure to bring diplomats back to India is based on safety and security grounds," he said further.

India has evacuated its staff from the war-torn country on July 11. India has its embassy in Kabul along with the consulates in Kandahar and Mazar where it has over 500 staff deployed.

Two consulates in Herat and Jalalabad had ceased operations earlier there.

The country, which has had a big presence in Afghanistan since the fall of the Taliban in 2001 following the US invasion, has been helping the successive governments there including the members of the northern alliance who have been friends with India for a long time.

Describing the security situation in Afghanistan as fluid and deteriorating, the Afghan envoy to India Farid Mamundzay has said the Taliban need to cease violence and there should be an end to the bloodshed.

"More than 200,000 Afghan civilians are displaced already. There is an active fight going on between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters in 200 districts out of a total of 375. There is also trouble in 18 border districts that share a border with several countries Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran," the envoy said.

Considering that the complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan will end in August. India has worked immensely for the redevelopment of Afghanistan and helped it to construct Parliament building along with several roads connecting important cities of the war-torn country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)