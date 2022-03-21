Jakarta, Mar 21 (AP) Indonesia will lift all quarantine requirements for overseas visitors entering the country, its tourism minister said on Monday, two years after it imposed border restrictions due to COVID-19.

Tourism and Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said foreign tourists will still be required to have a negative PCR test before entering the country. Quarantine requirements will be lifted from Tuesday, he added.

Indonesia had already implemented a two-week trial of quarantine-free travel in Bali, Batam and Bintan islands, where coronavirus numbers have been falling.

The government hopes the easing of travel restrictions will boost the number of foreign tourist this year to over three million.

This month, Indonesia also lifted the negative COVID-19 test result as a requirement for domestic flights.

Indonesia reported on Monday 4,699 new coronavirus infections and 154 deaths in the last 24-hour period. Case numbers have dropped by more than 90 per cent from their peak in mid-February. (AP)

