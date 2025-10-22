Yokosuka [Japan], October 22 (ANI): INS Sahyadri, which is participating in the Japan-India Maritime Exercise- JAIMEX 25, was received in Yokosuka by R Madhu Sudan, Charge' d' Affaires and Rear Admiral YAMAGUCHI Nobohisa, Chief of Staff JMSDF Yokosuka District.

"R Madhu Sudan, Charge' d' Affaires and Rear Admiral YAMAGUCHI Nobohisa, Chief of Staff JMSDF Yokosuka District, received INS Sahyadri in a solemn ceremony at Yokosuka. Sahyadri, commanded by Capt Rajat Kumar, is participating in Japan-India Maritime Exercise- JAIMEX 25", the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The official website of Japan's Self Defence Fleet noted in a statement, "From 16 through 17 October, JS Asahi, JS Oumi and a submarine conducted a Japan-India bilateral exercise "JAIMEX25" with the Indian Navy's frigate, INS Sahyadri in the west of Kyushu, backed up by the 2nd Artillery Brigade, JGSDF and the Western Aircraft Control and Warning Wing, JASDF."

The Self Defence Fleet further highlighted how India and Japan, as neighbours in the Indo-Pacific, share common values and are now deepening multi-layered cooperation as part of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

"Through the high-end joint exercise conducted at the joint operational level, backed up by the JGSDF and the JASDF, the JMSDF improved its tactical capabilities and strengthened cooperation with the JGSDF and the JASDF as well as the Indian Navy. The JMSDF will further strengthen cooperation with the allied and like-minded navies through defence cooperation and exchanges, above all, multi-lateral exercises, contributing to peace and stability of the region as well as to maintaining and strengthening international maritime order", it said.

India-Japan Defence and Security partnership forms an integral pillar of bilateral ties.

India-Japan defence exchanges have gained strength in recent years due to growing convergence on strategic matters, and their significance is increasing from a common outlook on issues of peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region, the MEA noted in a statement.

On Tuesday, upon the election of Japan's new PM Sanae Takaichi, PM Modi expressed that the deepening ties between India and Japan are crucial for peace, stability and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

PM Modi said in a post on X, "Heartiest congratulations, Sanae Takaichi, on your election as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Our deepening ties are vital for peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond." (ANI)

