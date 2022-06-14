Tehran [Iran], June 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Iranian government spokesman on Tuesday dismissed rumors of a letter from U.S. President Joe Biden to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, according to the Iranian Students' News Agency.

Ali Bahadori Jahromi said the Americans sent messages to Tehran, "but more important than sending letters is taking practical actions to return to their commitments and lift the illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation."

Also Read | China Using ‘COVID App’ To Restrict Residents After Rural Banks Run Out of Cash: Report.

He noted that since Raisi took office in August 2021, the Iranian administration has been seeking to "neutralize" the sanctions, adding that it has not "overturned the negotiating table" in the Vienna talks on the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal.

Jahromi emphasized that Iran has rightful demands and expects the other sides to hear them, saying the U.S. "maximum pressure" policy will fail to impact the negotiations.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden to Visit Saudi Arabia, Israel and West Bank in July 2022.

Referring to a recent anti-Iran resolution adopted by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Agency (IAEA), he said it occurred after an Israel visit by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, which proves the agency's lack of independence and that it has been issued at a third party's order.

He urged international bodies to act independently and according to international regulations, stressing that Iran has the most transparent nuclear activities in the world.

On Wednesday, the IAEA's Board of Governors adopted the resolution proposed by the United States and its allies, accusing Iran of noncooperation.

In reaction to the resolution, Iran has taken measures such as shutting off a number of the IAEA's surveillance cameras at its nuclear sites. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)