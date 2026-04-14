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Tehran [Iran], April 14 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that "provocative" actions by the United States could have "dangerous consequences" for global peace and security, during a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday, according to CNN.

During the conversation, Araghchi reviewed the latest regional developments following the announcement of a ceasefire and subsequent Iran-US talks held in Islamabad (April 11-12).

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He "warned of the dangerous consequences of provocative US actions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz for regional and global peace and security," Iran's foreign ministry said, according to CNN.

In a statment, Russia's foreign ministry said Lavrov welcomed the two-week Iran ceasefire and emphasised that Moscow believes the agreements extend to Lebanon as well.

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Lavrov also said Russia remains ready to "help find solutions that would overcome the consequences of the unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against Iran," the foreign ministry said, according to CNN.

According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs official X post, Lavrov emphasised the importance of preventing a recurrence of armed confrontation and once again confirmed Russia's unwavering readiness to assist in resolving the crisis.

https://x.com/MID_RF/status/2043800130261004574

Meanwhile, the United States Navy currently maintains a presence of at least 15 ships in the Middle East region, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and 11 destroyers, which could potentially take part in a maritime blockade of Iran's ports, according to a US official, following orders from President Donald Trump, CNN reported.

However, it remains unclear which specific vessels are positioned or designated for participation in the blockade, as earlier assessments indicate that the naval assets are widely dispersed across the US Central Command's area of operations.

US officials are deliberating the possibility of convening another in-person meeting with Iranian officials before the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran expires, although a final decision has not yet been taken, CNN reported.

The officials are reviewing potential dates and locations, contingent on the progress of ongoing talks with Iran and regional mediators in the coming days.

A source described the discussions as preliminary.

"We need to be prepared to stand something up quickly should things head in that direction," the source said, quoted by CNN.Marathon meeting in Islamabad on April 11 marked the culmination of weeks of negotiations involving senior US officials and intermediaries from Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Oman and others. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)