Legendary K-pop group BIGBANG made their long-awaited debut at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, marking a historic milestone for the 20-year-old act. Performing as a trio consisting of G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung, the group drew a massive crowd to the Outdoor Theatre for a 60-minute set that balanced nostalgia with new solo material. However, while many celebrated the reunion, G-Dragon’s individual performance sparked a wave of debate among fans regarding his vocal condition and stage presence. BIGBANG at Coachella 2026: ‘Kings of K-Pop’ Make Explosive 20th Anniversary Comeback With Iconic Hits ‘Bang Bang Bang’, ‘Fantastic Baby’ and More (Watch Videos).

BIGBANG at Coachella 2026

The performance served as the official kickoff for BIGBANG’s 20th-anniversary global tour, representing their first major group appearance in nearly a decade. Opening with the high-energy hit "BANG BANG BANG," the trio moved through a career-spanning setlist that included "Fantastic Baby," "Lies," and "Haru Haru."

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The set was designed to honour the group's history, even addressing the absence of former member TOP. During the final performance of "Still Life," the group opted to keep TOP’s original vocal tracks and displayed symbolic gestures on stage, a move that left many long-time followers, known as VIPs, emotional. Despite the high production value and a live band, the night was not without its technical and artistic hurdles.

G-Dragon's Vocal Strain and High Notes Spark Fan Concern and Criticism

Following the livestream, a section of the fanbase expressed disappointment over G-Dragon’s vocal delivery. Social media discussions and fan forums quickly became centred on what many described as visible vocal strain. Observers noted that the rapper and singer struggled to hit his signature high notes, particularly during his solo track "Power" and the collaborative "Good Boy" with Taeyang.

#Bangchella: G-Dragon, Taeyang Turn ‘Good Boys’

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A few fans pointed to a perceived "deterioration" of his vocal tone, describing it as increasingly scratchy or muffled compared to his pre-hiatus era. Some fans defended the artist, suggesting that technical issues with his in-ear monitors, which he was seen adjusting frequently, may have hindered his ability to stay on pitch. However, others expressed concern that years of smoking and the pressure of a rigorous solo tour schedule in 2025 may have taken a permanent toll on his voice.

Fans Discuss G-Dragon’s Coachella 2026 Performance on Reddit

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Did G-Dragon Face Technical Difficulties?

Despite the criticism aimed at G-Dragon, the other members received largely positive reviews for their "heavy lifting" during the set. Taeyang was praised for his consistent vocal stability and choreography, while Daesung provided one of the festival’s most talked-about moments by performing "trot" music, a traditional Korean genre bringing a unique cultural element to the California desert. BIGBANG at Coachella 2026: BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rose Dance and Cheer for Their Oppas in Viral Videos – WATCH.

Reports from the venue indicated that the group faced several sound issues throughout the night, with G-Dragon’s microphone occasionally being drowned out by the backing track and live instruments. While some attendees called the performance "legendary" based on aura and stage presence alone, the mixed reception highlights the high expectations placed on G-Dragon as he prepares to lead the group’s upcoming world tour

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 08:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).