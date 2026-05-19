World News | Iran Warns US, Israel Against Repeated Aggression, Says 'will Open New Fronts with New Tools, Methods'

Tehran [Iran], May 19 (ANI): Iran on Tuesday warned the United States and Israeli forces against any further military action, stating that armed forces of the Islamic Republic would respond by opening new fronts using "new tools and methods".

According to Iranian State Media Press TV, the spokesperson of the Iranian Army, Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, made these remarks while addressing a public gathering at Valiasr Square in Tehran.

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During the gathering, Brigadier General Akraminia stated that Iran would neither be "blockaded or defeated", referring to the US blockade on its ports in the Persian Gulf.

"If the enemy commits another folly and falls into the Zionists' trap again and launches another aggression against our dear Iran, we will open new fronts against them with new tools and methods," the spokesperson said.

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"The Islamic Republic of Iran cannot be blockaded or defeated," he added.

The Army spokesperson further stated that Iran's Armed Forces have treated the ceasefire period as a phase of military preparedness, using it to enhance operational readiness and strengthen combat capabilities.

"The ceasefire has been treated as a time of war, during which we enhanced our combat power," he said.

Brigadier General Akraminia also asserted that Iran's Armed Forces maintain full control over the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the strategic waterway would not return to its earlier operational status.

He further said that the only way forward for adversaries was to respect Iran and acknowledge its "legitimate rights".

"The only way for the enemy is to respect the Iranian nation and observe the legitimate rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added.

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump said that he has "put off" a planned attack on Iran for a short period following "big discussions" with the Islamic Republic over the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and some other countries had requested the US delay the action for a few days as they believed negotiations were close to yielding a deal.

"I put it (attack on Iran) off for a little while, hopefully maybe forever, but possibly for a little while because we've had very big discussions with Iran and we'll see what they amount to. I was asked by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and some others if we could put it off for two or three days, a short period of time, because they think that they are getting very close to making a deal," he said.

"It's a very positive development, but we'll see whether or not it amounts to anything," Trump added.

He further stated that multiple countries were directly engaging with US officials and Iran in an effort to resolve the situation diplomatically.

"I was called by these three countries, plus others, and they're dealing directly with our people and right now, Iran. There seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out. If we can do that without bombing the hell out of them, I will be very happy," the US President added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)