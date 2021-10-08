London, Oct 8 (AP) Ireland has agreed to join an international agreement establishing a minimum corporate tax of 15per cent around the world, ditching the low-tax policy that has led companies like Google and Facebook to base their European operations in the country.

The Irish government, which initially rejected the agreement, said Thursday it had decided to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's global minimum tax accord after compromises that would protect the country's economic interests.

Ireland's 12.5per cent corporate tax rate has been a cornerstone of the country's economic policy since 2003.

The announcement came before a meeting Friday where representatives of 140 countries are expected to approve the agreement designed to ensure that multi-national corporations can't reduce their tax bills by shifting operations to low-tax jurisdictions.

U.S. President Joe Biden has been one of the driving forces behind the agreement as governments around the world seek to boost revenue following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I believe that the upsides of being in such a historic international agreement far outweigh the downsides of staying out,” Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said Thursday. “This is a difficult and complex decision but I believe it is the right one.”

The agreement has two prongs, first reallocating corporate profits proportionally based on where products and services are consumed, then imposing a minimum 15per cent effective tax rate on companies with global revenue of at least 750 million euros (USD866 million).

Ireland decided to join the regime after other countries agreed to set the rate at 15per cent, removing language that could have allowed a higher minimum rate, Donohoe said. Ireland also will be allowed to retain the 12.5per cent rate for companies with revenue of less than 750 million euros.

This means that 160,000 companies that employ 1.8 million people will see no change in their tax rate, Donohoe said.

The new 15per cent tax rate will apply to 1,500 foreign-owned companies and 56 Irish multinationals employing a total of 500,000 people, the government said. (AP)

