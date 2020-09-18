Islamabad [Pakistan], September 18 (ANI): Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday said Pakistan High Commission in London has received the arrest warrants of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

ARY News quoted Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as confirming that Nawaz Sharif's arrest warrants issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had been received by the foreign ministry on Thursday.

Also Read | TikTok Banned in US: WeChat, TikTok Banned in United States for National Security, Says Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The IHC Registrar Office on Thursday had started implementing the orders and also issued notice to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the matter.

ARY News further reported that the IHC had released the arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases. A copy has also been sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for assisting the relevant authorities to arrest the former premier who is currently residing in London.

Also Read | US Lawmakers Propose Bill to Impose Restrictions Related to China’s Xinjiang Over Human Rights Abuses.

The HC directed the authorities concerned to produce Sharif on September 22 for the next hearing.

On September 15, the IHC had rejected the exemption plea of Nawaz Sharif and released non-bailable arrest warrants in Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)