Islamabad [Pakistan], March 31 (ANI): As Islamabad gears up for the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, a large-scale security operation has been launched in the city, with more than 3,500 police officers and personnel deployed to ensure a peaceful and secure festive atmosphere, Ary News reported.

Approximately 500 traffic officers were tasked with maintaining smooth traffic flow, particularly for tourists traveling to and from Murree, a popular tourist destination.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, has announced a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure the safety and convenience of citizens and tourists visiting the capital.

To prevent any security breaches, the police have set up 18 checkpoints at strategic locations across the city. A special crackdown on street crime, reckless driving, and aerial firing will also be launched to maintain public safety, as per Ary News.

Additionally, all parks in the city, including Lake View and Daman-e-Koh, have been designated as family parks to provide a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for families during Eid celebrations. Bicycle patrols will be conducted inside these parks to enhance security, IG Rizvi stated.

According to Ary News, to protect the homes of citizens traveling to their hometowns for Eid, police beats have been established near residential areas. Additionally, both four-wheeler and two-wheeler patrols will be actively monitoring different sectors of the city.

Citizens will witness extensive patrolling throughout Islamabad, with security personnel utilizing body-worn cameras, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems, and trackers to enhance surveillance.

IG Rizvi highlighted that data on criminals involved in offenses over the past three years has been compiled, and a 'Knock the Door' operation was initiated before Eid to apprehend suspects.

IG Rizvi noted, "My force is on duty away from their families so that you can celebrate Eid safely."

Rizvi urged citizens to cooperate with the police to ensure a secure and peaceful festive period. (ANI)

