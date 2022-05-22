Tehran [Iran], May 22 (ANI): Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that one of its members has been killed in Tehran.

According to the state news agency IRNA, the unidentified men riding on two motorcycles opened fire at Colonel Sayyad Khodaei in front of his house in downtown Tehran.

Also Read | Monkeypox Outbreak: Israel, Switzerland Confirms Monkeypox Cases Amid Global Spread.

In a statement, the IRGC confirmed the killing of Khodaei at Mojahedin-e-Islam Street.

Earlier today, IRGC Public Relations announced that the members of a gang of hooligans linked to the intelligence agency of the Zionist regime have been arrested in Iran, IRNA News reported.

Also Read | US Shooting: Pakistani-American Man Shoots Dead Wife, Daughter, Mother-in-Law Before Killing Self in Texas.

The gang members committed robberies, vandalism, kidnapping, and taking forced and fabricated confessions, the announcement said.

It added that the gang members were arrested in a joint operation by IRGC and the Ministry of Intelligence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)