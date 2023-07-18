Jerusalem [Israel], July 18 (ANI/TPS): A large number of antigovernment protestors opposed to the judicial reforms planned by the government stormed into the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building and “occupied” the floor of the exchange. This. However, it came before the TASE was scheduled to open trading.

The protestors blanketed the floors with small flyers that looked like Shekel bills. The flyers read “Laws of the Dictatorship are Destroying the Economy.” This is in reference to the considerable drop in Shekel’s value since the judicial reforms were first announced.

These protestors wore green T-shirts belonging to the groups of IDF reservists threatening to refuse call-ups to reserve duty should the reforms be passed.

Many more protestors blocked the entrance to the building.

The opposition in Israel charges that the government’s judicial reforms would harm the country’s democratic nature and make it possible for the government to increase its powers unchecked. (ANI/TPS)

