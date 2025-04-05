Tel Aviv [Israel], April 5 (ANI/TPS): Israel expanded its ground operations in northern Gaza, advancing into Gaza City's eastern Shejaiya neighborhood to widen a buffer zone, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday.

The military reported killing several terror operatives and destroying Hamas infrastructure in Shejaiya, including what it described as a command center.

In a separate development, the IDF announced it had killed a senior Hamas commander in an overnight airstrike in the Lebanese city of Sidon.

The target, Hassan Farhat, commanded Hamas's forces in western Lebanon and played a role in multiple attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians. The IDF linked Farhat to a deadly February rocket strike on its Northern Command base in Safed that killed Staff Sgt. Omer Sarah Benjo and wounded others.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

