Tel Aviv [Israel], January 21 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection carried out what it called a successful enforcement operation in its "Quiet Cities" program to prevent air pollution and noise hazards from vehicles in the area of Kfar Qara, Harish, Arara and the surrounding areas in the north of the country in which 381 vehicles were inspected, of which 105 were taken off the road and 103 environmental protection reports were recorded

The operation was carried out after the city of Harish appealed to Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman for help on the matter. The operation was led by the Ministry of Environmental Protection in cooperation with officers from the Environmental Protection Section and the Israel Police.

Studies indicate a direct link between human illness and air pollution hazards and noise nuisances from transportation vehicles. These hazards may damage the functioning of vital systems in the human body, sometimes to the point of hearing loss, physiological diseases and psychological effects. Air pollution and noise hazards are among the main environmental risks to public health.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection, in cooperation with all the relevant agencies, will continue to carry out enforcement actions to eradicate the hazards of air pollution and noise from vehicles, with the aim of protecting public health and the environment.

Minister of Environmental Protection Idit Silman: "We are determined to fight the dangers of noise and air pollution. Polluting and noisy vehicles harm public health, the environment and the quality of life of the residents. The ministry will continue to carry out similar enforcement activities throughout the country with the Israel Police, all with the aim of ensuring a clean environment and air for all residents and quiet." (ANI/TPS)

