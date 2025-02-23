Tel Aviv, Feb 23 (AP) Israel says the release of over 600 Palestinian prisoners is delayed "until the release of the next hostages is guaranteed, and without the degrading ceremonies" at handovers of Israeli captives in Gaza.

The statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office came early Sunday as vehicles apparently carrying prisoners left the open gates of Ofer prison, only to turn around and go back in.

The release of 620 Palestinian prisoners had been delayed for several hours and was meant to occur just after six Israeli hostages were released on Saturday.

Five of the six hostages freed Saturday were escorted by masked, armed militants in front of a crowd — a display that the UN and others have criticised as cruel after previous handovers. (AP)

