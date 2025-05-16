Tel Aviv [Israel], May 16 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Education is promoting social activities for children of soldiers serving in both reserve duty and the regular army, with a budgetary investment of 6 million shekels (USD 1.7 million) with nationwide distribution.

The program is expected to launch in approximately 200 local authorities throughout the country, depending on the number of children whose parents are found to be serving in active reserve or permanent service. The amounts of support range from thousands of shekels for small localities, to over a quarter of a million shekels for large authorities.

Also Read | HD Hyundai CEO Chung Ki-Sun Meets USTR Jamieson Greer To Discuss Cooperation in Shipbuilding Sector.

As part of the program, children will benefit from a variety of educational activities, including creative workshops, outdoor games, sports activities and group tasks, age-appropriate values-based discourse, screenings, performances and music workshops - all in a supportive and empowering atmosphere.

Some of the activities are run by youth for their peers, as part of strengthening the sense of community belonging. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Who Was Valeria Marquez, Mexican TikTok Influencer Killed in Mexico? Why Was She Gunned Down During TikTok Livestream? Know All About Beauty Influencer Whose Death Triggered Controversy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)