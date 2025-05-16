A 23-year-old Mexican influencer’s brutal killing has triggered controversy. Was it a cartel hit? Or another tragic instance of violence against women? Valeria Marquez was shot and killed during a TikTok livestream in a horrifying attack that has stunned the viewers and brought the country’s continuing crisis of gender-based violence once again into the limelight. She was killed inside the beauty salon where she worked in Zapopan, Jalisco. Minutes before the attack, the beauty influencer was livestreaming on TikTok, seated at a table holding a stuffed toy. A man entered the premises and shot her. It must be noted that the state prosecutor’s office is investigating the crime as femicide, meaning that it believes the crime was motivated by the fact that the victim was a woman. After the brutal killing, curiosity emerged online about the influencer. Who was Valeria Marquez? Why was she gunned down during a TikTok livestream? Let’s understand what is known so far.

Who Was Valeria Marquez?

Valeria Marquez was a Mexican model who began to make a name for herself in 2021 when she won the Miss Rostro (Miss Face) beauty pageant, reports the Mexican media. Soon, she began creating content on social media and earned followers on both TikTok and Instagram. Being a makeup enthusiast, Marquez would share makeup tips and personal care routines, flaunting her fashion and travel diaries, earning thousands of followers online. At the time of writing, Marquez boasted over 340K followers on Instagram. In addition, reports suggest that she had another 100K followers on TikTok. A Philippine Radio Anchor Is Fatally Shot While on Facebook Livestream Watched by Followers.

Beauty Influencer Valeria Marquez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valeria Marquez (@v___marquez)

Why Was Valeria Marquez Gunned Down During TikTok Livestream?

So far, it is unclear as to why Valeria Marquez was gunned down during her final livestream. As per reports, she mentioned waiting for a courier she knew to deliver a gift. In the livestream video, she expressed concern when her friend could not see the courier’s face when he arrived. “He, Vale?” to which she replied, “Yes,” before muting the sound. Moments later, gunshots were heard during the livestream video. She collapsed into her chair before another woman took the phone and ended the livestream.

It's a Tragic Demise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valeria Marquez (@v___marquez)

TikToker Valeria Marquez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valeria Marquez (@v___marquez)

The authorities further reported that at least two men on motorcycles arrived at the salon and one of them asked the victim if she was Valeria. He pulled out a gun and shot her at least twice before fleeing the scene.

Gender-based violence is a serious problem in Mexico. Jalisco, where the killing occurred, reportedly ranks sixth among Mexico’s 32 states in homicides. Meanwhile, more details about Valeria Marquez’s death are awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2025 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).