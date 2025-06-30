Tel Aviv [Israel], June 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said "many opportunities have opened up" following Israel's military operations in Iran, including the possibility of bringing back the remaining hostages held in Gaza, CNN reported.

Speaking at a Shin Bet security agency facility in southern Israel, Netanyahu said, "As you probably know, many opportunities have opened up now following this victory. Firstly, to rescue the hostages. Of course, we will also need to solve the Gaza issue, defeat Hamas, but I believe we will accomplish both missions."

Also Read | Laos Job Scam Alert: Cybercrime Centre Reveals Modus Operandi of Fraudsters Luring Indians Into Cybercrime Rackets in Vientiane With Fake Job Offers (Watch Video).

Netanyahu's remarks appear to signal a shift in rhetoric, with a clearer emphasis on hostage recovery over the previously stated primary goal of defeating Hamas. This marks one of the first times the Israeli Prime Minister has publicly placed the return of hostages above the destruction of Hamas in his list of priorities, CNN reported.

For months, Netanyahu had insisted on a "total victory" over Hamas as Israel's supreme objective. In early May, he declared defeating Hamas as the main priority, not freeing hostages. His latest comments come amid growing criticism from the families of hostages and opposition politicians for not giving precedence to the captives' release, as reported by CNN.

Also Read | Donald Trump Reiterates Vow To Block Iran's Nuclear Ambitions, Claims US Strikes 'Obliterated' Key Sites.

Responding to Netanyahu's remarks, the Hostages Families Forum Headquarters reiterated its demand for a comprehensive deal to bring back all 50 hostages and end the fighting. "What is needed is release, not rescue. This difference of one word could mean the difference between salvation and loss for the hostages," the forum said in a statement.

Netanyahu also mentioned that "wider regional opportunities are opening up," likely alluding to efforts to broaden the Abraham Accords. However, despite such statements, Israeli strikes on Gaza have continued. More than 150 Palestinians were killed over the weekend, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, and new evacuation orders have forced more civilians into shrinking zones along the coast.

Netanyahu's comments come at a time of increasing pressure from US President Donald Trump to reach a ceasefire deal with Hamas. Negotiators have renewed efforts to restart talks following the end of Israel's operation in Iran. On Sunday evening, Netanyahu held a high-level meeting with key ministers and advisers, including Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Defense Minister Israel Katz, to discuss developments in Gaza. Dermer is expected to meet US officials in Washington, DC, on Monday, CNN reported.

Trump, who has supported Netanyahu through his ongoing legal troubles, reiterated his call on social media: "MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!!" CNN reported that Netanyahu, whose trial on corruption charges has resumed, was granted a delay this week after a confidential judicial session revealed a change in the "evidentiary structure."

Meanwhile, US envoy Steve Witkoff has put forward a proposal involving a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of 10 living and 18 deceased hostages, with negotiations for a permanent ceasefire to follow. Hamas has sought firmer guarantees for a lasting end to hostilities.

Despite the continuing bombardment, a security source said that Israel's military now supports a diplomatic resolution after more than 20 months of conflict and the targeting of Hamas' senior leadership, CNN reported.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 56,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli operations since the war began, including over 17,000 children. On Sunday, Israeli strikes on Jabalya al-Balad and Jabalya Al-Nazaleh killed at least 15 people, and emergency teams said many more remained trapped under rubble.

Fares Afana, head of Northern Gaza emergency services, said, "One of the houses that was hit was full of displaced Palestinians, the majority of which were children," CNN reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)