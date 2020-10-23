Jerusalem [Israel], October 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel's health ministry on Friday reported 593 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the country to 308,840.

The death toll reached 2,329 with 10 new fatalities. The number of patients in serious condition decreased from 582 to 573 out of 988 patients currently hospitalized, according to the ministry.

The total number of recoveries reached 290,130 with 1,793 new ones while active cases dropped to 16,380.

A month-long nationwide lockdown in Israel was lifted on October 18 but many restrictions have remained in place, including a ban on large gatherings.

Schools and many businesses including restaurants, bars, shops, gyms, cinemas, barbershops, and other "non-vital" working places are still closed.

According to Israeli media, special cabinet for handling the COVID-19 is set to convene on Oct. 25 to discuss allowing shops and more schools to reopen. (ANI/Xinhua)

