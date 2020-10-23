Washington, October 23: Shortly after the United States formally announced the removal of Sudan from the list of countries backing terrorism, the latter confirmed its agreement for a peace deal with Israel. US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce the major breakthrough, shortly after his phone conversation with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sudan is now the third Arab state, after the UAE and Bahrain, to agree for a peace deal with Israel. Most Arab countries barring Egypt and Jordan had not maintained bilateral relations with the neighbouring country since its inception due to the "occupation" of Palestine. Israel, UAE to Facilitate 'Visa-Free Travel' For Nationals, Announces Benjamin Netanyahu as Emirati Delegation Arrives.

Trump, in his statement to the press after the phone call with Netanyahu, said "four to five" more Arab countries will follow up with a peace deal with Israel. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, an all-weather American ally in the region, will also follow up and "join soon", Trump claimed.

Expect Saudi to Normalise Ties Soon: Trump

#BREAKING Trump says expects Saudis to normalize ties with Israel pic.twitter.com/yBJJtCx4uV — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 23, 2020

Trump Shares Joint Statement on Sudan's Agreement For Peace

HUGE win today for the United States and for peace in the world. Sudan has agreed to a peace and normalization agreement with Israel! With the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, that’s THREE Arab countries to have done so in only a matter of weeks. More will follow! pic.twitter.com/UHB8H6oaZc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2020

"Sudan has agreed to a peace and normalization agreement with Israel. With the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, that’s three Arab countries to have done so in only a matter of weeks," Trump said, as he shared the joint statement.

Earlier today, Trump issued a formal order to delist Sudan from the group of "state-sponsors of terrorism". The move will free the financially-battered Arab nation from the sanctions that were slapped due to the blacklisting by the US. Analysts claim that the decision of Washington was in exchange of Sudan's approval for a peace agreement with the neighbouring Zionist state.

